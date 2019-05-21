Elizabeth Banks: Brightburn is about parenting

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, who has just wrapped up directing the Charlies Angels reboot, will soon be seen in horror flick Brightburn. The movie is being produced by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn.

Advertising

Banks opined Brightburn is about parenting. She said, “When I read the script, I felt like this was a movie about parenting. So many parents put their heads in the sand about their children’s issues. But even when you do acknowledge that your child has issues, you still don’t necessarily know how to respond or react in the right way. I think that’s a balance every parent can relate to—how much do I discipline him? How much do I love him? How much do I give support, how much do I offer criticism?”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “After a difficult struggle with fertility, Tori Breyer’s (Elizabeth Banks) dreams of motherhood come true with the arrival of a mysterious baby boy. Brandon appears to be everything Tori and her husband Kyle (David Denman) ever wanted—bright, talented, curious about the world. But as Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn) nears puberty, a powerful darkness manifests within him, and Tori becomes consumed by terrible doubts about her son. Once Brandon begins to act on his twisted urges, those closest to him find themselves in grave danger, as the miracle child transforms into a vicious predator unleashed on a sleepy Kansas town.”

Talking about her character in Brightburn, Elizabeth Banks said, “She is really letting Brandon be Brandon, as much as she can. She knows that he is in that time of life when he is going to want to be independent and break away a little bit and figure out who he is. When she sees him being problematic, that’s what she believes is going on,” added the actor.

Brightburn has been helmed by David Yarovesky with a script by Mark and Brian Gunn. The film also features David Denman, Jackson A Dunn, Matt Jones and Meredith Hagner in significant roles.

It releases on May 24 in India.