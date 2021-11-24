Eddie Redmayne says his trans role in The Danish Girl was a mistake

British star Eddie Redmayne says playing a trans character in the 2015 film The Danish Girl was a mistake. Redmayne, who played transgender artist Lili Elbe in the film, said he wouldn’t take that job if it was offered to him now. The role won him a Best Actor nomination.

There was some controversy over Redmayne’s casting in the film as critics felt the role should have been portrayed by a trans actress.

And The Theory of Everything star agrees.

“No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake.

“The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates,” the actor told the Sunday Times when asked whether he would play the role again if he were offered it now.

The Oscar-winning actor currently stars in a new production of Cabaret at London’s Playhouse Theatre.