Eddie Redmayne reveals Fantastic Beasts 2 is ‘darker’

Actor Eddie Redmayne has described the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as a “darker and more rigorous” film than its predecessor.

The 36-year-old actor, who reprises his role of magizoologist Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, said the film’s script has a tonal change which transformed it into a thriller.

“The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It’s darker and more rigorous and weaving in the Potter lore we’re much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly,” Redmayne told Entertainment Weekly.

“When I read (the script) it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” he added.

The actor also gave a peek into the story of the film, which will also feature Jude Law as Professor Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

“I’m enlisted by Dumbledore to try and track him down and capture him. What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic,” Redmayne said.

The film’s cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turne, among others. It will release in November this year.

