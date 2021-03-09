scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Eddie Murphy says he decided to take a break from acting after winning Razzies

Eddie Murphy returned to cinema with the critically acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name and he currently reprises his role of Akeem in Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 hit.

March 9, 2021
Eddie MurphyA still of actor Eddie Murphy from Coming 2 America. (Photo: Facebook/Eddie Murphy)

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy says he decided to take some time off films after winning multiple Razzie Awards, given to the worst movies and performances of the year.

The 59-year-old actor, known for films like Dr Dolittle, Beverly Hills Cop and his Golden Globe-winning turn in Dreamgirls, said the initial plan was to stay away from acting for a year but it soon turned into a six year-long hiatus.

“I was making s****y movies. I was like, ‘This s*** ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies… (So I thought), ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break’,” the actor said during an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

A nine-time Razzie Award nominee and three-time winner, Murphy was given a special prize for worst actor of the decade in 2010. He took a break from acting, only starring in the indie drama Mr Church between 2013 and 2018.

“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want to the last bunch of s*** they see me do (to be) b******t,” Murphy said.

“The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America, and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they’ll know I’m funny.”

He rose to fame on the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984.

Last year, Murphy won his first Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for hosting SNL.

