Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child

Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy. The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

It is the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged. The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well. Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

On the work front, Eddie is waiting for the release of his film Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical project in which he will play the role of Rudy Ray Moore.

Murphy was last seen in Mr. Church in 2016, in which he played the title role of Henry Joseph Church.