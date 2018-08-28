Eddie Murphy expecting 10th child

Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December.

Actor-comic Eddie Murphy is set to become a father for the tenth time.

The 57-year-old actor’s representative said in a statement that Murphy and his partner Paige Butcher are all set to welcome their second kid. The news comes after Butcher, 39, was spotted with a baby bump this month.

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” Murphy’s rep said.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2012, already have daughter Izzy (two). The Dr Doolittle actor has oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. He shares daughters Bella, 16, Zola, 18, Shayne, 23, Bria, 28, and son Miles, 25, with former wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also has son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood, and shares daughter Angel, 11, with former Spice Girl Mel B.

Back in 2016, his eldest daughter Bria shared a family photo of herself and her siblings along with her dad and Butcher just months after Izzy was born. “🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet,” Bria wrote in the caption.

According to a report by People, while talking about his big family Eddie had earlier said, “None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.”

