Eagle-eyed fans spot Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man kidnapping scene in Shang-Chi’s new trailer, watch video

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will not just introduce us to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero, but also shed light on a legacy that has been around for over a decade. The latest trailer of Shang-Chi has, in fact, triggered our interests even more about the connection between the Ten Rings organization and the first Iron-Man film that released in 2008.

The new trailer that released recently, tells us more about how actor Simu Liu’s titular Master of Kung Fu has been living a life different from what his father, the Ten Rings organization head, Wenwu or the Mandarin, played by veteran actor Tony Leung, has envisaged for him. Shang has been trained to be “the Ten Rings’ greatest weapon,” but his refusal to become an assassin and the subsequent clash between the father-son, forms the core of the intense actioner.

In the trailer, however, one can find a very crucial Easter egg – a shot where Wenwu is looking at a screen split into various boxes, each showing some activity presumably by his Ten Rings organization. One major screen has some men holding a hostage in the backdrop of the Ten Rings’ symbol. It is the same frame where we previously saw Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark being held captive in the first film of Iron Man.

A shot in Shang-Chi trailer hints at an Iron Man connection. (Photos: Marvel) A shot in Shang-Chi trailer hints at an Iron Man connection. (Photos: Marvel)

If this shot means anything, it can only prove that the Ten Rings and the Mandarin had a hand in Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Afghanistan. And also the fact that Shang-Chi was around when it all started, probably as a little boy, undergoing his training back at his home.

Just a day ago, Simu Liu shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving a peek into the intense training he undertook to play a superhero who is adept in martial arts. The clip sees him practicing complex moves with the trainers.

Shang-Chi has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. It will have a theatrical release on September 3.