Dynamics on films sets have changed: Michelle Williams

Actor Michelle Williams believes the environment on films sets has become more professional post the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood two years ago.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old actor said there is a shift in the “dynamic” on sets and people have started to behave in an appropriate manner.

“I feel like the dynamic on sets has changed. They don’t hug you anymore. You don’t get a morning grope, you get a morning handshake,” Williams said.

“I feel like more space has opened up in the room, in the actual creative process. The space has opened up for me to be able to be heard,” she added.

The actor, who will next star in Fosse/Verdon alongside Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, also talked about the infamous pay-gap controversy on All the Money in the World.

It was revealed in 2017 that Williams’ co-star from the film, Mark Walhberg, was paid 1.5 million dollars compared to her paycheck of less than 1,000 dollars for reshoots after Kevin Spacey’s firing from the project.

After an uproar, Walhberg donated the entire amount to the Time’s Up movement.

The actor said the controversy and its resultant outcome was the “most exciting and the most important thing that I’ve ever been involved in”.

“I’m so moved, personally and professionally, to have found my place in the conversation and my voice through the conversation. (I) feel like I’ve grown up inside of the conversation.

“It’s the thing that I’ll feel the closest to, more than any work that I’ve ever done, if I can just incrementally move the needle for other women,” Williams said.