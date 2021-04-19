Dwayne Johnson’s daughter gets a video-message from ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa on her birthday, and her reaction is priceless

Jason Momoa in his sweet video-message wished Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia a very happy birthday and promised her to hang out with her. (Photo: AP, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram and Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson gifted his little daughter a video message from Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Dwayne’s 3-year-old Tia is a huge fan of the actor, specifically the DC superhero he plays.

Momoa in his sweet video-message wished Tia a very happy birthday and promised to hang out with her. He also said he loves her and told her to tell her father he loves him too. When the message finished playing, the little one looked absolutely delighted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson thanked Momoa for the kindness and wrote in the caption, “I had to make the call…it’s what daddy’s do 💪🏾🌺, I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”. Thanks for having my back – I’ll always have yours.”

Earlier, Johnson had shared a sketch of Aquaman he had to draw for Tia and have the superhero’s action-figure on the breakfast table. “Now this is getting ridiculous… For Tia’s birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room. Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up,” Johnson had written.

On the work front, Johnson is currently filming for his own DC movie, Black Adam. He stars as the titular anti-hero in the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial.

Pierce Brosnan, ldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindel also star as Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone respectively. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the Big Bad in the movie. James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in undisclosed roles recently.

Momoa will also reprise the role of Aquaman in a sequel, which is set to go on floors in June this year, Covid-19 situation permitting.