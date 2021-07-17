scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Dwayne Johnson wraps filming for DC’s Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson shared on his social media accounts, "That a wrap on Black Adam. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second."

Los Angeles
July 17, 2021 12:48:25 pm
Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson said shooting for Black Adam was an "incredible journey". (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

Production on Dwayne Johnson-led DC anti-hero movie Black Adam has concluded, the Hollywood star said. Taking to social media sites, Johnson gave a shout out to the team of Black Adam and said shooting for the film was an “incredible journey”.

“That a wrap on Black Adam. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second,” the Hollywood star tweeted on Friday.

Also Read |Dwayne Johnson looks like a human anvil in Black Adam set photo: 'To deliver the antihero you've been waiting for'

“Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, has directed Black Adam.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson has also produced the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

