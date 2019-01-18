Dwayne Johnson wants Luke Hobbs to fight Thor in a Marvel and Fast and Furious franchise crossover

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wants his Fast and Furious character Luke Hobbs to take on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in a crossover movie between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Johnson posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it’s the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I’m calling Kevin Feige to make this happen.”

The video shows Johnson, with a warhammer in his hands, speaking to a cheering audience on NBC’s The Titan Games hosted by himself, “Now, I know my buddy Chris Hemsworth likes putting on his Thor costume. I mean, there is a real power in wielding a hammer like this. I got an idea, guys. How about we make a Thor and Fast and Furious movie — you guys want to do that?

He added, “Where the God of Thunder, Thor himself, he comes flying in and then wham! And He gets stopped by the real God of Thunder. Box office gold, hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. You’re welcome, Chris. He’s gonna text me later.”

It is unclear if Johnson is just joking to publicise his show or he is serious, but the Asgardian superhero Thor would make quick work of him even without his famed hammer (he lost Mjolnir and replaced it with Stormbreaker, a battle-axe). Hobbs may be a freakishly strong man, but he is still a man, while Thor almost took down the intergalactic tyrant, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it's the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I'm calling Kevin Feige to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/8toil0UrwJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 18, 2019

Johnson is already set to star in a comic-book role, which is that of DC’s Black Adam, a villain to Shazam, in a standalone movie before finally getting assimilated into the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), perhaps in the sequel to Shazam. Before that, he will also co-star with Jason Statham in Fast and Furious spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (previously titled Hobbs & Shaw).

Johnson will also star in the comedy Fighting with My Family in February and reprise his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle role in a sequel in December later this year.