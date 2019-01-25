Dwayne Johnson shares his look from Hobbs and Shaw

Toggle Menu
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealed the first look of his character from his upcoming American action drama Hobbs and Shaw, which is a Fast and Furious spin-off. The movie is scheduled to release on August 2 this year.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared his look from Hobbs and Shaw. (Source: The Rock/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, shared the first look of his character Luke Hobbs from the movie Hobbs and Shaw on Instagram. The David Leitch directorial is a spin-off of The Fast and the Furious series.

Stating that he had been “waiting for this his entire career”, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Tonight, we nourish it with yours. Here’s a lil’ exclusive from set of HOBBS & SHAW, our FAST & FURIOUS spin off film coming this summer. I’ve been waiting for this my entire career. This is more than a movie to me – our culture & warrior mana is very real. More to come. Now they bleed. #London #Russia #Chernobyl #SAMOA HOBBS & SHAW @@hhgarcia41📸.” (sic)

Hobbs and Shaw also features Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, and Idris Elba among others in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 2.

Apart from this, Dwayne Johnson will also star in the comedy Fighting with My Family that releases in February, and reprise his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle role in a sequel to the film which will arrive in December later this year.

