Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam will probably start production by summer end

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has said that his upcoming DC film, Black Adam is likely to go on floors by the end of summer.
The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.
Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, shared the update in an Instagram Q&A session.
Asked about the status of the film, the actor said, “We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now. Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September.”
Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix film Red Notice, but its shoot was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
Johnson said he is excited to start working on Black Adam, for which he started training in January.
“I have been training so hard for months and months and months for Black Adam. And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can’t wait,” he said.
Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.
Jaume Collet-Serra, who collaborated with Johnson on Jungle Cruise, is attached to direct.
The film is set to hit theaters December 22, 2021.
