Dwayne Johnson teases DC movie Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has congratulated the Shazam team for the film’s box office success. The latest DC movie had a North America debut of 53 million dollars. Johnson also teased his debut in comic-book movies with Black Adam.

Shazam stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Mark Strong. It is about a 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson who gets superpowers thanks to an ancient wizard called Shazam. His powers allow him to transform him into an adult superhero just by saying the word, “Shazam!”

Initially, Dwayne Johnson was supposed to be part of the film’s cast. He was playing the primary antagonist (and we assume either there would be no Dr Thaddeus Sivana or he would play his sidekick), but then The Rock requested Warner Bros exec Toby Emmerich to instead introduce Black Adam in a standalone movie.

Black Adam is a fascinating character. In the New 52 version of DC Comics, there was a boy called Aman, an inhabitant of the fictional Arab country called Kahndaq. He was thrown into slavery at a young age.

He had an uncle called Adam who helped Aman escape his slavery but got injured. Similar to Billy, Aman was transported to the Rock of Eternity and given superpowers. To heal Adam, Aman shared his powers with his uncle. While Aman wanted to liberate the slave masters from their evil souls, Adam wanted vengeance.

Aman was seemingly killed by Adam, though we are not shown this for certain. In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage.

It must be noted that Black Adam is Shazam’s archvillain. It does make sense to save him for a later movie. And the fact that the studio has agreed to Dwayne Johnson’s wish for an origin story film promises an interesting villain. The Rock says that the shooting for the Black Adam film should start by the end of this year.