Dwayne Johnson starts filming for Black Adam, calls it ‘history in the making’

Dwayne Johnson officially flagged off the filming of his upcoming DC movie Black Adam on Saturday. The film marks the wrestler-turned-actor’s foray into superhero movies.

On his Instagram profile, The Rock said that the film is “History in the making” and he is extremely excited about it. He added, “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM⚡️. Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor. #ProtectorOfThePeople #ManInBlack #BlackAdam⚡️ #Day1.”

Here, Black Adam is a native of a fictional Arabian country called Khandaq, where he was kept as a slave. He acquired the powers of Shazam but not as a hero. After being imprisoned, for presumably using his powers for nefarious purposes, for 5000 years, Black Adam is free and loose in the world.

The film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Jaume is directing Johnson in Jungle Cruise as well.

Black Adam is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans. He is an anti-hero and sometimes outright villain of Shazam!. Johnson’s version of the character, too, is expected to clash with Zachary Levi’s Shazam in a future film. Black Adam will mark the live-action debut of Justice Society of America, the precursor of Justice League in DC Comics.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the Big Bad in the movie. James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in undisclosed roles recently.

Black Adam releases on July 29, 2022.