Dwayne Johnson shares Black Adam’s first announcement from 15 years ago: ‘Compelling, dangerous kind of anti hero’

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is all set to hit theatres tomorrow and before the release, the actor took to social media to share the 15 year long journey that made the film a reality. The Rock shared the photo that was used 15 years ago to announce his association with the movie. He also mentioned how for years, studio executives kept asking him if he would play any other superhero but Black Adam.

“15 hard years of fighting to make this passion project a reality. Years of studio execs saying “Is there any other DC superheroes you want to play INSTEAD of Black Adam?” My answer was always no,” he wrote. His caption continued, “A slave, yet blessed with the powers of Superman – Teth Adam is full of rage because his family was ripped away from him. Gone forever. You may not agree with Black Adam’s form of justice, but he’s a protector of his people and will always do what’s right. That’s a compelling, dangerous and universe shifting kind of anti hero.”

The Jumanji actor wrote that as a young kid, he was drawn to Black Adam because he was a hero of colour and while it mattered to him as a child, it continues to be of extreme importance to him now. “And when I was a little boy the one thing that drew me to Teth Adam when I saw my first Black Adam⚡️ comic…. He was a hero of color. That mattered to me then. As it matters to me now. Kids of ALL colors around the world will now be able to see themselves in Black Adam⚡️ 15 long years. Worth the fight. THIS FRIDAY the dream comes true and Teth Adam comes home,” The Rock wrote.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui and Pierce Brosnan.