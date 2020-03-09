Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam will change the hierarchy of DC Universe

The Rock has teased that while Black Adam will start as a bad guy, he will be more like an anti-hero than an out-and-out villain. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) The Rock has teased that while Black Adam will start as a bad guy, he will be more like an anti-hero than an out-and-out villain. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson is hard at work preparing for his upcoming DC movie Black Adam. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star posted a photo of himself in a gym.

Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, also took a leaf from Superman and his catchphrase ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’ and gave his own personal twist.

Earlier, The Rock has teased that while Black Adam will start as a bad guy, he will be more like an anti-hero than an out-and-out villain. Jaume Collet-Serra, who is also directing Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, is the director of the Black Adam film.

He captioned the photo, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz. Shooting begins this summer.”

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Zachary Levi starrer Shazam!, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead to give him room to develop more.

Black Adam is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans. In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage. In Shazam!, it was Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) who ended up being the primary villain.

The production of Black Adam is set to begin this summer.

