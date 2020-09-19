Dwayne Johnson rips off a metal gate with bare hands, channels his inner Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson shared that he himself wrenched away the gate after a power outage locked him inside. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson just proved that his brawn is not just for show and that he is something of an action hero in real-life as well. He shared a photo on Instagram showing a ripped metal gate. Johnson shared that he himself wrenched away the gate, hinges and all, after a power outage locked him inside.

The Rock said that he had to go to work and did not want hundreds of crew members waiting. So he basically brought out his inner Black Adam.

He wrote in the caption, “By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

The hours of his time that Johnson clearly spends every day in gymnasium bench-pressing and everything finally paid off. Johnson added, “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m 💯 ready to be BLACK ADAM”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will don the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam in Jaume Collet-Serra’s movie of the same name. It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

