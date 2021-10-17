Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam teaser at DC FanDome: ‘The Man In Black has come…’

The teaser for Black Adam, featuring Dwayne Johnson, was released at DC FanDome. Johnson shared a video on his Twitter account, which sees him transforming into DC’s anti-hero.

In the montage, the actors, Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Pierce Brosnan (Dr Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawk Man) and Sara Shahi (Isis) introduce their characters, and we get to see behind-the-scenes footage, as well as a few glimpses of Dwayne Johnson’s god-like character.

Johnson shared the teaser with the caption, ” Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM. The Man in Black has come around…”

Johnson revealed that in one of the first scenes of the film, archeologists make the mistake of zapping Black Adam with a bolt of lightning. The hooded figure quickly turns the man to dust, catches a bullet in midair and then takes to the sky as the title appears.

The good people are played by Noah Cintineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. It’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for a run of recent Liam Neeson films like Non-Stop and The Commuter.

Black Adam will release on July 29, 2022.