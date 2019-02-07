I was their first choice to host Oscars this year: Dwayne Johnson

Actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he was the first choice of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to host the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Responding to a fan, who asked the actor to host the ceremony next year, Johnson revealed that the Academy approached him for the hosting gig this year.

But the actor revealed that things did not materialise due to his commitments to Jumanji 2.

“Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji,” the actor wrote.

“Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road,” he added.

The Oscars are currently without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the job following a controversy over his resurfaced old homophobic tweets.

The Jumanji franchise is based on the 1981 picture book by Chris Van Allsburg that spawned Sony’s 1995 movie adaptation starring Robin Williams. Both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals invaded the real world.