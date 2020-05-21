Dwayne Johnson on WWE star Shad Gaspard’s death: This is a tough one to process

Dwayne Johnson shared a touching tribute for Shad Gaspard on his social media (Photo: Instagram/dwaynejohnson). Dwayne Johnson shared a touching tribute for Shad Gaspard on his social media (Photo: Instagram/dwaynejohnson).

Wrestling star Shad Gaspard passed away after being involved in a swimming accident that occurred in California’s Venice Beach on May 17. Gaspard was trying to save his 10-year-old son from a strong wave of current post which he went missing. His body was found three days later.

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock paid tribute to Gaspard on his social media handles. He shared a photo of himself with the late sports star.

Highlighting Shad Gaspard’s ‘warrior spirit,’ The Rock wrote, “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10 yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

Shad Gaspard is survived by wife Siliana Gaspard and son Aryeh.

