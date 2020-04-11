Dwayne Johnson on losing Jack Reacher’s role to Tom Cruise: I felt like ‘Why not me?’

Dwayne Johnson answered fan questions on Facebook. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) Dwayne Johnson answered fan questions on Facebook. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened about losing the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise. In a Facebook video, Johnson answered questions from the fans.

“In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in-a-box. There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin colour, size, etc. Fortunately, for me, there aren’t a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I’ve been a lucky son of a b***h that they’ve been created and designed for me — except Jack Reacher,” Johnson said according to Deadline.

“Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that,” Johnson added. “Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not. I got the call saying ‘Hey, you didn’t get the role’ Look, I didn’t even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like ‘Why not me?’”



Jack Reacher was helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also went on to direct Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow, Jack Reacher sequel Never Go Back and Mission: Impossible films Rogue Nation, Fallout and will also direct the seventh installment in the franchise.

Johnson will next be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The film, a Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, is scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021. He was also cast as DC supervillain/anti-hero Black Adam in the Collet-Serra directed upcoming untitled film.

