Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, the singer and songwriter Lauren Hashian. Johnson posted a photo on Instagram where both can be seen clad in their wedding attires.

The wedding ceremony was held at a beach side destination Johnson’s native Hawaii.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson captioned the photo. Another photo shows the couple kissing each other.

The 47-year-old Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia for ten years, from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Hashian have been together since 2007.

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the Fast and Furious spinoff called Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he reprised the role of Luke Hobbs. Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby also starred in the action thriller. The film has been both a critical and commercial hit.

Johnson will next be seen in the third film in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Jungle Cruise, based on Disney’s adventure park of the same name.

His future projects include a Black Adam film, based on the DC supervillain. The character will eventually cross paths with Zachary Levi’s Shazam!. Johnson was an executive producer of Shazam, released earlier this year.