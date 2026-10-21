Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as 70-year-old in Benny Safdie’s Lizard Music

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Despite taking a massive, unsuccessful swing with Benny Safdie’s sports film The Smashing Machine last year, Dwayne Johnson has decided to team up with the filmmaker for his next film. Their new collaboration, Lizard Music, is on the other end of the spectrum — a children’s film — although Dwayne has once again experimented with his look. In this one, he plays a 70-year-old.
Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable as 70-year-old
Pictures of Dwayne Johnson from the set of Lizard Music in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday made it to the internet, and fans couldn’t believe the elderly man, wearing a beige jacket and bucket hat, a blue shirt underneath, and a printed tie around his neck, was actually the former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood action star.
Dwayne and Safdie have gone down the prosthetic route for him once again. In The Smashing Machine, Dwayne hulked up to play former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) player Mark Kerr in his biopic. But in Lizard Music, prosthetic is used to age the 54-year-old by 16 years so that he can play a character called the Chicken Man.
Lizard Music, an adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater’s 1976 popular children’s novel of the same name, revolves around a young boy who “stumbles upon strange lizard musicians on late-night TV, leading him to befriend a peculiar man with an elderly chicken”, as per the official synopsis. The film also stars Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Alicia Silverstone, and Regina Hall among others.
Dwayne Johson’s transformation by Digger prosthetic artist
To get the job done, Safdie hired prosthetic artist Kazu Hiro, who most recently designed the transformation of another A-list action star, Tom Cruise, into a 65-year-old American oil tycoon in Alejandro Inarritu’s satire Digger. Much like The Smashing Machine, which earned only $21.1 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $50 million, Digger also bombed at the box office.
“I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in The Smashing Machine. (It means) eating less chicken,” said Johnson during his career retrospective at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. In the process, the actor has shed 30 pounds of weight. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, it’s slated to release in cinemas on December 25 next year on the occasion of Christmas.
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But before that, on this year’s Christmas, Dwayne will return with what he’s best known for — reprising a fan-favourite role in an action adventure film. He’ll step into the shoes of Dr. Xander Bravestone yet again for Jake Kasdan’s Jumanji: Open World. Billed as the fifth and final instalment in the Jumanji franchise, it also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, and Danny DeVito among others.