Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as 70-year-old in Benny Safdie’s Lizard Music

Despite taking a massive, unsuccessful swing with Benny Safdie’s sports film The Smashing Machine last year, Dwayne Johnson has decided to team up with the filmmaker for his next film. Their new collaboration, Lizard Music, is on the other end of the spectrum — a children’s film — although Dwayne has once again experimented with his look. In this one, he plays a 70-year-old.

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable as 70-year-old

Pictures of Dwayne Johnson from the set of Lizard Music in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday made it to the internet, and fans couldn’t believe the elderly man, wearing a beige jacket and bucket hat, a blue shirt underneath, and a printed tie around his neck, was actually the former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood action star.