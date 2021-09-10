scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise to release in India on September 24

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 12:39:55 pm
Dwayne Johnson Jungle CruiseActor Dwayne Johnson in a scene from Jungle Cruise movie. (Photo: JungleCruise/Twitter)

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has already released internationally in July and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranbir kapoor, deepika padukone
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement