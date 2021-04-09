Dwayne Johnson is ‘Black Adam ready’ as DC movie begins filming this week

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed that the filming for his upcoming DC movie Black Adam kicks off this week. He said he is “Black Adam ready”.

On Instagram, Johnson, who stars as the titular anti-hero, shared a photo of himself post-workout. He wrote in the caption, “Black Adam ready⚡️⛓ It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind. (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back 🙏🏾💪🏾) #BlackAdam⚡️ #DCUniverse #ChangeTheGame. Production kicks off this week.”

Johnson’s Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Shazam! as the character is mostly a supervillain/anti-hero and Shazam’s arch-nemesis, but it was later decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead.

Black Adam is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans.

In the New 52 version of DC Comics, there was a boy called Aman, an inhabitant of the fictional Arab country called Kahndaq. He was thrown into slavery at a young age. He had an uncle called Adam who helped Aman escape his slavery but got injured. Similar to Billy Batson, Aman was transported to the Rock of Eternity and given superpowers. To heal Adam, Aman shared his powers with his uncle but Adam wanted vengeance.

Aman was seemingly killed by Adam, though we are not shown this for certain. In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage.

Black Adam will mark the live-action debut of Justice Society of America, the precursor of Justice League in DC Comics.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the Big Bad in the movie.

James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui star in a yet-undisclosed roles. Black Adam releases on July 29, 2022.