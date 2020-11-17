Dwayne Johnson gives emotional speech at Red Notice wrap

Dwayne Johnson addressed the crew as he wrapped up Red Notice. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson recently wrapped the filming of his upcoming 2021 movie Red Notice and addressed the crew with an emotional speech. Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Sharing the speech on Instagram, The Rock thanked all the crew members who he said had set an example in Hollywood during the times of coronavirus. The film was shot in two phases – before the pandemic, and after the restrictions allowed them to shoot.

In the caption, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared that the team was quarantined for months while shooting and with 800 crew members, they had over 2000 tests done every week. The crew maintained their bubble 100% and “not once were we forced to shut production down due to a positive test.”

He had previously shared his experience with COVID-19 as he and his family had tested positive. In the caption of the video, he also wrote, “Having my entire family and myself experienced COVID, I know first hand the transmissible strength of this insidious virus, so I pushed hard to implement these very aggressive measures.”

The Rock acknowledged the unprecedented challenge that this film’s shooting presented and wrote, “I have wrapped many of big productions in my career, but none will ever compare to wrapping RED NOTICE and what this represents.”

Red Notice will release on Netflix in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd