Dwayne Johnson, girlfriend expecting first child

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 17, 2015 12:26:13 pm
Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are reportedly expecting their first child together.
The couple, who has been together for nine years now, is very excited, reported Us magazine.
Related Article
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s heartwarming note to his daughter will make you go ‘awww’
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on welcoming his third daughter Tiana Gia
- Rampage actor Malin Akerman on Dwayne Johnson: He’s everything that you wish he was
- Dwayne Johnson and partner delay their wedding. Here’s why
- Dwayne Johnson’s daughter loves looking at his tattoos
- Dwayne Johnson’s girlfriend Lauren Hashian gives birth to baby girl
The 43-year-old “Fast and Furious” star is already father to 14-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App