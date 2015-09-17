Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Dwayne Johnson, girlfriend expecting first child

Dwayne Johnson and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are reportedly expecting their first child together.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 17, 2015 12:26:13 pm
Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The couple, who has been together for nine years now, is very excited, reported Us magazine.

The 43-year-old “Fast and Furious” star is already father to 14-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

