Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer Jungle Cruise’s footage screened at D23 Expo

Disney on Saturday showed off its live-action film Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, at D23 Expo in California.

Advertising

To launch the exclusive footage of the film, Johnson made a grand entry in a wheeled river boat. He hopped on the stage and said, “We wanted to make a movie that has romance, big comedy, big action, and most importantly, me (chuckles). D23, I have got a surprise for you.”

Dwayne Johnson then treated fans to a preview of Jungle Cruise. The footage starts with The Rock as Frank, a river boat captain. Joining him in the adventure is Emily Blunt, who plays scientist Lily Houghton. Together they head out for an adventurous expedition. The makers revealed two different footage for the audience – one from The Rock’s point of view where he is the saviour and other from Blunt’s point of view where she is overpowering Johnson but the two stories merge when they face a mysterious snake-covered entity.

Talking about the film, Blunt said, “We were just so moved, so honored to be in a movie like this because we both grew up just madly in love with ‘Indiana Jones’ and obsessed with those kinds of movies. To be part of something like this, with this same spirit, makes my heart race.”

Dwayne Johnson added, “We also are keenly aware of the responsibility we have for such a beloved property, and that is Jungle Cruise the ride. We are aware of how important this ride is to everyone in this room, generations, everyone around the world. When the park opened in 1955, Walt Disney had one baby, and that baby was Jungle Cruise. He was the very first Jungle Cruise skipper. So, we are so honored to bring this movie to life on behalf of Disney, on behalf of Walt Disney himself, and to deliver it to you guys here and everywhere around the world.”

Both Emily and Johnson called Jungle Cruise “the adventure of a lifetime”.

Jungle Cruise will hit screens on July 24, 2020.