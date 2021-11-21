Dwayne Johnson dismisses actors who put on ‘fake, padded muscles’, gives a shoutout to his stunt double of two decades

It must be difficult being Dwayne Johnson’s stunt double. His films are always action-heavy and the actor’s demanding fitness regimen is well documented. It is lucky then that Tanoai Reed is more than up to the challenge.

Reed has been doubling for Johnson for two decades. Their most-awaited project, which has been called their toughest collaboration ever by The Rock, is the upcoming DC movie Black Adam, in which Johnson plays the titular role.

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile on Tanoai Reed, whom Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber described as “the greatest living stuntman,” that the project required them to get in the best shape of their lives. He also poked fun at other superhero actors who put on padded muscles to augment their look. “We’ve got to get in the best shape of our lives because I don’t want to be these other actors who put these fake, padded muscles in,” Johnson said.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, marks the wrestler-turned-actor’s first superhero movie. The character is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans. He is an anti-hero and sometimes the nemesis of Shazam! Johnson’s version of the character, too, is expected to clash with Zachary Levi’s Shazam in a future film.

Black Adam will mark the live-action debut of the Justice Society of America, precursor to the Justice League. Pierce Brosnan co-stars as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the antagonist.

Black Adam releases on July 29, 2022.