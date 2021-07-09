Dwayne Johnson looks like a human anvil in Black Adam set photo: ‘To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for’

Dwayne Johnson has shared a set photo from his much-awaited DC movie Black Adam. In the photo, Johnson, shirtless and freakishly muscular, can be seen getting prepped up for a motion-capture scene as markers are being drawn on his body.

Johnson described the scene as a “very cool cutting edge scene”.

He added, “My skilled make up artist, Bjoern Rehbein is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies.”

The Rock also revealed that the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial has entered final week of production. “This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless – hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week – but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM. To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle,” he further wrote.

Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Zachary Levi starrer Shazam!, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead to give him room to develop.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate in Black Adam, Aldis Hodge essays Hawkman, Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell portrays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the Big Bad in the movie. James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Black Adam will release on July 29, 2022.