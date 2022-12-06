scorecardresearch
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam bombs at box office, expected to post almost Rs 820 crore in losses

With a massive production budget of $195 million, DC's Black Adam is expected to lose around $100 million, significantly denting star Dwayne Johnson's reputation as a crowd-puller.

Dwanye Johnson as Black AdamThis image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Black Adam." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The marketing campaign for Black Adam was mounted on the promise that the film would topple the ‘hierarchy of power’ within the DC Extended Universe. But after more than a month in release, the film is looking at massive financial losses that blemish not only the DC brand, but also brand Dwayne Johnson.

One of the world’s highest-paid movie stars, Johnson had been attached to Black Adam for over a decade, and has shepherded the project to the big screen diligently. But with a worldwide gross of just $387 million (Rs 3100 crore), the film is expected to lose Warner Bros around $100 million (Rs 820 crore), according to Variety. The biggest reason behind these losses isn’t the relatively solid gross, but the film’s massive budget, which is reported to be $195 million (Rs 1600 crore). Add another $100 million for marketing, and the film’s break-even point rises to $600 million (nearly Rs 5000 crore).

Also read |Black Adam movie review: This Dwayne Johnson film ain’t all bad

The reported cited sources within the studio as disputing the marketing spend, claiming instead that the figure was around the $80 million mark. Typically, theatres pocket half of a film’s box office grosses, meaning that any movie should ideally make back over twice its budget theatrically to turn a profit. But in the post-pandemic era, certain established norms have been altered. For instance, revenue from ancillary sources such as video-on-demand has increased owing to shorter theatrical windows.

Black Adam is estimated to make $25 million to $35 million from digital sales, but it still won’t turn a profit before it arrives on HBO Max in the near future. It’s underperforming not only in comparison to most other DCEU films, but also some of Johnson’s mid-level hits. The star’s biggest movies remain the two Jumanji sequels, but even San Andreas and Rampage earned more globally than Black Adam.

Marvel, on the other hand, is in a different league, with both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder earning hundreds of millions more than Black Adam. The film ended with a tease of a showdown between the titular antihero and Henry Cavill’s Superman, whose return was used as a major marketing tool. But it remains to be seen how the series will proceed under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

