Dwayne Johnson asks Ryan Reynolds to stop calling him Rebecca

It was a surprise to see Ryan Reynolds in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. The actor appeared as CIA operative agent Locke and a handler of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

The actor posted a photo with Johnson, with both sporting matching tattoos on their chests. Reynolds’ character in the film clearly has a huge crush on Hobbs. He flashes the tattoo at one point. While Locke may have loved getting those tattoos, Reynolds himself is not pleased about this. His expression is morose as he looks at the camera.

Reynolds captioned the photo, “I can only imagine how upset I was to discover this. #HobbsandShaw @therock #Rebecca.”

The Rock replied, “You pull your shirt back to reveal our ink and it looks cool & sexy. I pull my shirt back and it looks like an indicator that I eat women and children. And please stop calling me, Rebecca. What happened to our “trust cone”?”

While it is not clear that Reynolds will reprise the role in future Hobbs and Shaw movies, both the director David Leitch (who also directed Reynolds in Deadpool 2) and Dwayne Johnson have indicated that this might be the case.

Johnson had earlier tweeted that the post-credit scenes will give the moviegoers insights about the “future team.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is dominating the global box office. It has accumulated 248 million dollars worldwide already according to Box Office Mojo. These figures are impressive for a movie that is just a spinoff.

It also got good reviews, holding a 66 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Hobbs & Shaw doesn’t rev as high as the franchise’s best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.”