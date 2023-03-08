Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves trailer: Adventure and creatures galore in the Chris Pine starrer. Watch

The adventure never stops and the creatures keep coming. The latest international trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released on Wednesday, promising to deliver big screen visual extravaganza.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people,” the film’s official synopsis read.

The under two-minute trailer takes viewers on an action-packed adventure ride as the charming leads hop from one action set piece to another, meeting monsters, fighting creatures and cracking jokes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves aims to bring the “rich world and playful spirit” of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen. It is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer.

The film is set to release in English, Tamil and Telugu on March 31.