Dune trailer: Timothee Chalamet promises a spectacular visual feast

The trailer of Dune is out, and by the looks of it, a spectacular visual feast is in the offing. Directed by Denis Villeneuve of Arrival fame, the sci-fi epic features a bevy of stars, including the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.

From the longish trailer, the film definitely looks like an upgraded version of David Lynch’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. We are introduced to most of the primary cast right at the beginning of the clip. For the uninitiated, the movie is set in the dystopian future and revolves around a family which is given the charge of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. While they seek to establish a stronghold, the family encounters enemies in the form of the notorious giant sandworms, which we are given a glimpse of towards the end of the video.

The special effects and the talented cast are the two things which immediately jumps at you as soon as you begin watching the trailer. The background score by Hans Zimmer enhances the feel of the movie, which is that of an epic sci-fi war drama. Lead actor Timothee as the young, unsure Paul Atreides looks the part and seems to carry the complexity of wearing the proverbial ‘heavy crown.’ Whether the execution will manage to hold a candle to Herbert’s ambitious tale is something only time will tell.

The official synopsis of Dune reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune will be released on December 18, 2020.

