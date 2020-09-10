Dune trailer: Five key takeaways

Dune releases on December 18, 2020. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros unveiled the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited adaptation of Dune based on the celebrated 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. A French Canadian filmmaker, Villeneuve is known for films like Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The film boasts of a star-studded cast with Timothée Chalamet leading the pack. Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem make up the supporting cast.

The setting is a distant future in which humanity has colonised the universe, and there are still noble houses that possess planets as their fiefs. Our hero, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) is the scion of a family that is given stewardship by the ruler of the known universe, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. While the planet is the only source of an invaluable substance called melange, most of it is desert. Thus, it is both a gift and a curse.

The official synopsis of the film states, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Also Read | Dune trailer: Timothee Chalamet promises a spectacular visual feast

Here are five key takeaways from the trailer:

1. Timothée Chalamet looks perfect as Paul Atreides

Timothée Chalamet in a still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros) Timothée Chalamet in a still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros)

There is no question that Chalamet looks the part as Paul. Also unlike the film adaptation (David Lynch directorial released in 1984), in which the actor who played Paul did not look like a teenager that the character is supposed to be at the beginning of the story, Chalamet’s age is perfect for the character.

2. Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Jason Momoa in a still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros) Jason Momoa in a still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Like Chalamet, Jason Momoa looks the part as Duncan Idaho, who is described as an attractive man with curling black hair. The character is a swordmaster in the employ of House Atreides. He is a loyal man, as well. In the movie, Denis Villeneuve has described Idaho as “Han Solo-esque”.

3. Sandworms

Sandworm in Dune trailer. (Photo: Warner Bros) Sandworm in Dune trailer. (Photo: Warner Bros)

We see only a glimpse of the dreaded sandworms, giant creatures that reside in Arrakis, but they look terrifying, immense and believable. It is their larvae that produce melange. We cannot wait to see more of the sandworms in the movie.

4. Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Javier Bardem looks amazing as Stilgar. (Photo: Warner Bros) Javier Bardem looks amazing as Stilgar. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Dune is full of gifted performers, and Bardem is one of them. The actor is playing the role of Stilgar, leader of the Fremen. The character befriends Idaho and later after (MINOR SPOILER) House Harkonnen attacks House Atreides, he gives refuge to the remaining members of the family.

5. Visuals

A still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros) A still from Dune. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Denis Villeneuve is known for his visually striking films, and it appears he has given Dune a unique visual flavour. The film looks suitably close to the source material, and yet appears to be its own thing. There is a nice sci-fi feel and aesthetics that are unique to the world of Dune.

