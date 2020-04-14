Dune first look: Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve take sci-fi to the next level

Dune is scheduled to release on December 18. (Photo: Vanity Fair/Warner Bros) Dune is scheduled to release on December 18. (Photo: Vanity Fair/Warner Bros)

The first look of director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is out. The stills, shared by Vanity Fair, feature the cast of the Warner Bros. production including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

In the stills, we get a look at the desert planet Arrakis where a large part of the story is set. The cast shot in tough conditions in places like Hungary, Jordan and Abu Dhabi.

Dune is based on the science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert. The novel was earlier adapted by David Lynch for the 1984 film of the same name.

Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, “It’s a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality—and with a lot of characters. I think that’s why it’s so difficult. Honestly, it’s by far the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.” Villeneuve has earlier helmed films like Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival among more.

While many Hollywood films have postponed their release dates, it is yet to be known if Dune will bear the brunt of other Warner Bros. films that have been pushed from the summer calendar.

Denis Villeneuve plans to make Dune a two-part film with the first installment scheduled to release on December 18.

