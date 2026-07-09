Dune 3 trailer: Zendaya confronts Timothee Chalamet; Robert Pattinson declares war

Dune 3 trailer: Robert Pattinson eyeing a regime change and looking to ascend the throne? Sounds familiar? Yes, of course, he’d be seen doing just that as Antinous, the primary antagonist of Christopher Nolan’s action fantasy epic The Odyssey, which hits cinemas on July 16. Exactly five months later, he’d challenge yet another regime in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3, the “epic conclusion” to his three-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 seminal book Dune.

Warner Bros on Wednesday unveiled a new trailer of Dune 3. While the last one saw Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides ascend the throne and address his subjects on a pedestal, debuting a new buzzcut look, the latest trailer depicts what transpires next. Paul’s wife Chani (Zendaya) finally sees through him and confronts him aggressively.

“I trusted you,” says Chani, as she pushes Paul. “You promised me you’d never take power in your name. You convinced me that this was your home, that I was your home,” she tells Paul, who’s still sporting long hair. But in the very next shot, after he’s waged wars and established his supremacy over thousands of subjects, the buzzcut Paul asks, “What do you know about me?”

Later in the trailer, Paul claims that he can see the future, which is inclined in his favour. Chani mocks him and asks in a weak moment, “How does it feel like to be human like all of us, Paul Atreides?” But the trailer ends with Paul letting out a knowing smile and rendering a rather unfeeling apology, “Forgive me for everything I’ve done.”

Jason Momoa returns as Duncan clone

Jason Momoa, who plays Hayt, a clone of Paul’s late uncle Duncan, also confronts him. “You’ve conquered the galaxy. You’ve destroyed thousands of worlds,” he tells Paul, as we see glimpses of the large-scale obliteration. The two then go at each other in a sword fight, where Paul comes out on top, almost piercing through Hayt. “I think you’re beyond redemption,” Hayt tells Paul, as he’s held captive.

Hayt also offers Paul a peace proposal. When Paul asks why he wouldn’t accept it, given “peace is a good thing”, Hyat responds aptly, “Because it will destroy you.” Later in the trailer, when Hyat confesses to Paul that he fears “dishonour”, Paul mocks him, “You sound like an Atreides.” “I was told I was one,” he shoots back, reminding Paul that he’s one as well.

Skytale eyes ‘regime change’

Robert Pattinson is then introduced as Skytale, who tells Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan Corrino that he plans to “strike the core of the imperial power.” Fearing Skytale wants to kill Paul, she warns him, “Idiot! You’ve just signed our death warrants.” We then see glimpses of wars being fought across the land and the sky, and even a shot of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister, scream her lungs out, covered in blood.

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Dune 3 is the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbusters Dune (2021) and Dune 2 (2024). It also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. With the score by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Dune 3 is slated to release in cinemas on December 18.