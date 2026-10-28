Dune 3 final trailer: Zendaya betrays Timothée Chalamet as Robert Pattinson plots his downfall

Dune 3 final trailer: With its worldwide release less than two months away, Warner Bros. unveiled the final trailer for its sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three on Tuesday. The concluding chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels promises a showdown between Timothée Chalamet’s Emperor Paul Atreides and Robert Pattinson’s antagonist Scytale. The trailer also hints at a major twist involving Paul’s wife, Zendaya’s Chani.

The final trailer opens with Paul cornering Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan Corrino to blurt out the conspiracy being hatched to kill him. “There’ll be an assassination attempt,” she warns, hinting at Scytale’s plan. ” She then drops another bombshell: “And Chani is involved.” Unlike the previous two trailers, this one also shows him questioning his own choices and whether he is on the right path, particularly as his wife appears to have turned against him.

“We found a way to neutralize the emperor and his madness,” claims Scytale. In the following shot, he asks Chani if she’s ready to betray her husband, and she nods and replies firmly, “Fremen keep their word.”

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Meanwhile, we also see Paul confess his guilt to Hayt, a genetically engineered ghola (a clone) of Duncan Idaho, his former mentor and protector. He admits that he has become the very evil Chani had vowed to fight.

“I’m the enemy,” Paul says before asking Hayt to protect his family. He’s seen living up to his promise later in the trailer, as we see charging him at Scytale, who demands that he surrenders his power.

During the climactic showdown between Paul and Chani, she confesses she’s doing it for their children. Paul hits back, claiming that he’s doing it for her. Unlike the first trailer, which showed Chani charging towards Paul as if to attack him, the latest footage reveals her embracing him in the middle of the chaotic desert.

More about Dune 3

Dune: Part Three is the final instalment in Villeneuve’s trilogy. The first two parts released in 2021 and 2024 respectively, and amassed over $1.15 billion at the worldwide box office. The third film also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul’s sister Alia Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, one of Paul’s mentors. The film’s score is composed by Academy Award-winning musician Hans Zimmer.

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Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 18, where it will clash with the Russo Brothers’ Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The latter stars Robert Downey Jr. as the antagonist Doctor Doom.

Dune 3 also has a three-week exclusive deal with IMAX following its release, prompting Marvel to come up with its own premium large-format experience, Infinity Vision, for Avengers: Doomsday.