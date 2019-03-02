Dumbo: The latest featurette teases Disney’s visual marvel

Disney has released a behind-the-scenes featurette of their upcoming live-action Dumbo film, which brings to life the 1941 animated film of the same name. The film is being directed by Tim Burton, who also directed 2010’s Alice in Wonderland for the studio.

Advertising

Dumbo is about an elephant baby who finds himself in a struggling circus. Other elephants make fun of the baby and name him Dumbo due to his oversized ears. But when it is discovered that the little pachyderm can fly using those ears as wings, the mocking stops and the circus makes a huge comeback.

The film features a cast with names like Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin.

As expected from Burton, the film looks like an absolute visual marvel and the CGI quality appears to be top-notch, and much better than Disney’s own Aladdin live-action. The animals are all created through CGI and they all look suitably realistic. The visual style is also distinctively Burton and appears to be melding the old-school storytelling with modern visual effects.

Advertising

The official synopsis reads, “Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo releases on March 29.