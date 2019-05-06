Drew Barrymore, ex-boyfriend Justin Long still in touch

Actor Justin Long has revealed that he is still in touch with ex-girlfriend, Hollywood star Drew Barrymore.

Long and Barrymore met during the filming of 2009’s rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You.

They dated on and off for two years and also worked together in 2010’s Going the Distance.

“We are in touch. I love Drew,” Long, 40, told Us Weekly while attending the world premiere of his new film, Safe Spaces, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Last year, the duo were spotted hanging out together and there were reports that they are planning to rekindle their romance.

But according to E! Online, the actors were just “spending time together”.