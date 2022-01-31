Drew Barrymore congratulates Tom Holland for ‘becoming our hero, falling in love with greatest woman Zendaya’: ‘Nothing you can’t do’

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to share a sweet story about meeting the English actor Tom Holland, best known for playing the role of Marvel superhero Peter Parker and Spider-Man in MCU, more than a decade ago.

In a caption to a post with two photos of them together, Barrymore recalled meeting Holland back in 2011 and said she was captivated by him (Holland would have been around 15 then). She added that she had just watched his film (likely the disaster film The Impossible, which released in 2012) and was meeting him for a project she was going to direct and thought he was “most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!”

The project certainly did not see the light of the day, for Barrymore’s only directorial project remains 2009’s Whip It.

She also expressed happiness at Holland falling in love with Zendaya (the couple, if they are that, are yet to confirm their relationship) and becoming “our hero” in Spider-Man.

“There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!” she said.

“@tomholland2013 I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent! But! Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do! I remember this moment. And I woke up and saw it on @tomhollandupdates and I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now i have record of it too! I send you and your lady the very best! As always, i am cheering you on!!!!!!” the full caption read.

Naomi Watts, who co-starred with Holland in The Impossible, wrote in the comments section: “He’s the bestest and sweetest 🙌🙌🙌”

Barrymore, best known for films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie’s Angels, Never Been Kissed, and Scream, currently hosts a daytime talk show called The Drew Barrymore Show.

Holland, meanwhile, was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third outing as the character. No Way Home has become the sixth biggest film in the history of box office, worldwide. It has accumulated $1.73 billion up until now.

Holland will next be seen playing the titular role in Uncharted movie in February.