Dracula film in works, with Karyn Kusama as director

An untitled Dracula movie with Karyn Kusama, known for Jennifer’s Body, attached to direct is in development at the Blumhouse Productions.

The news comes hot on the heels of Blumhouse’s recent horror hit The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

According to Variety, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who worked with Kusama on her other films Destroyer and The Invitation, are writing the script.

The project is not set at a studio.

Created by Bram Stoker in his 1897 novel of the same name, Dracula as the vampire moved from Transylvania to England and battled with Professor Abraham Van Helsing.

Actors Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman and Luke Evans have played the vampire over the years on screen.

Most recently, Claes Bang essayed the part in a modern take on Netflix miniseries, Dracula.

