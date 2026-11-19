When Robert Downey Jr was announced as Dr. Doom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Harvey Dent’s lines from The Dark Knight echoed through the internet: ‘You either die as a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain’. RDJ, who had been the face of Marvel’s beloved Iron Man, is making a comeback to the universe as a heel.

The internet is flooded with fan theories about the casting, including how the makers are going to approach Doom’s storyline, which comic books would be referenced, what new interpretations they could bring to the character and whether RDJ will play both Iron Man and Dr. Doom in the same film. While we might not have the definite answer to this right now, we decided to take a plunge and get to the original source: the comics. Here is a list of three major comic books where Iron Man and Dr. Doom came together, sometimes for a common cause, and sometimes to battle each other in the open infinite skies:

Also Read – Robert Downey Jr reveals what brought him back to MCU: ‘How many surprises are left?’

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Iron Man #149 (1981)

Kevin Feige revealed that RDJ’s Doomsday was always part of their plan. (Photo: Marvel/Screengrab) Kevin Feige revealed that RDJ’s Doomsday was always part of their plan. (Photo: Marvel/Screengrab)

Iron Man and Doctor Doom have always had two things in common: a metallic mask and an enormous ego. But the scientific geniuses chose to walk down opposite paths. Stark wanted to use his inventions and knowledge to make this world a better place. On the other hand, Doom just wanted to become a God. Their first major encounter was witnessed in 1981’s comic-book Iron Man #149. It starts with Doom using time travel to learn sorcery from history’s greatest wizards and sorcerers. Meanwhile, Iron Man finds out that one of Doom’s agents was stealing from Stark Industries. He flies off to Doom’s native country Latveria, an Eastern European country, to confront him.

Doom and Iron Man battle each other. In the midst of this encounter, both of them are accidentally sent back in time and end up in Camelot. Iron Man finds King Arthur and decides to side with him. Meanwhile, Doom finds an ally in Arthur’s villainous half-sister Morgan Le Fay, who also happens to be a sorcerer. Doom gets reminded of his ultimate purpose: to free his mother’s soul from Mephisto. He asks Morgan to train him so he can gather enough magical might to battle the Hell-lord Mephisto. She agrees but on one condition: Doom has to help her lead an army of dead against Arthur. Doom obliges, bringing him and Iron Man face-to-face one more time. They exchange blows in the skies of Camelot. At the end, Morgan’s army of dead is defeated. Doom and Iron Man shake hands, and use their armour’s technologies to return home.

Iron Man #250 (1989)

Iron Man and Doom returned from Camelot, but King Arthur’s kingdom was still not done with them. In Iron Man #250, both of them are summoned to year 2093 by Merlin, a once sorcerer supreme and wizard from Camelot. In this future timeline, King Arthur has reincarnated as a child. They are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the child from the present-day Iron Man, aka Andros Stark, who also happens to be a descendant of Tony Stark. Tony blends science and the mystic craft, upgrades his armour and defeats Andros. In the course, Doom also encounters his future self. He is disgusted at the fact that his future self is an aged cyborg who has replaced most of his body with armour. Without giving it any second thought, Doom kills his future self.

Iron Man and Doom return to their present day timeline and chose to go their separate ways.

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Secret Wars (2015)

Victor Von Doom was once Reed Richards’ (Mr. Fantastic) flatmate in college. Reed dismissed him as inferior, a gesture which sealed the fate for their future rivalry. Throughout the Marvel Universe, Doom has found nemesis in X-Men, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Namor and Avengers and all of them managed to bring out the worst in him. But it was only through his rivalry with Iron Man, that the readers encountered good in his heart.

At the end of 2015’s Secret Wars, Doom is stripped of his godhood. This ordeal makes him feel discontent. He wants the world to give him another chance so that he can redeem himself. After the second Superhuman Civil War, Tony ends up in a state of coma. Doom sees this as his shot at redemption. In Tony’s absence, he puts on Iron Man’s armour and becomes the ‘Infamous Iron Man’. He finds a friend in Dr Amara Perera, a Cambridge researcher who helps him pursue his new cause. The two later become romantically involved. However Doom is soon confronted and haunted by his mother, Cynthia Von Doom. It seems that she has been resurrected by an evil version of Mr. Fantastic.

Marvel plans to fill the ‘large villain’ void with Dr. Doom. (Photo: Marvel/Screengrab) Marvel plans to fill the ‘large villain’ void with Dr. Doom. (Photo: Marvel/Screengrab)

Doom reveals to his mother that he plans to take down evil organisations such as Hydra and A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics). This is when Dr. Strange enters the picture and reveals that it was Mephisto who had resurrected Cynthia. Mephisto was enraged at the fact that Doom who had earlier caused so much havoc in the world, now wanted to mend his ways. So he created Cynthia’s duplicate to hit at Doom’s weakest nerve. Soon, Doom and Dr. Strange team up to defeat Mephisto.

Doom then prepares to attack A.I.M. At this point, Dr. Perera discovers that she is pregnant with Doom’s child. Doom is given a choice: be with Perera and start a family, or continue on his newfound path of heroism. Doom opts for the latter path. Hurt, Perera shuts the door on Doom as she didn’t want to be someone who always kept ‘fixing things’ for him. Meanwhile, supervillain The Hood partners with a gang of super-villains and plans on targeting Doom. Tony Stark also emerges out of his coma. He helps Doom to take down The Hood. Doom wins the battle but his face gets scarred again. Dejected and hurt, he returns to Latveria and rebuilds his castle. Doom’s story ends on a bitter realisation that this world would never be able to see the good in him and learn of his sacrifices.

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Now Robert Downey Jr. is set to don the green cape for MCU. It’ll be interesting to witness his interpretation of the character. Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 17, 2026.