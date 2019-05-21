Downton Abbey trailer: The Crawleys get ready for a royal visit

The first trailer of Downtown Abbey the film was released on Tuesday, and it promises an exciting drama involving the Crawley Family. The movie is set two years after the events of the TV series.

Nearly all the main cast from the series can be seen making an appearance in the promo. From Hugh Bonneville to Dame Maggie Smith, the actors are seen in their element in the video.

The golden age has passed and the modern era has arrived. And Bonneville says as much when he utters the lines, “No maid, no valet, no nanny even. It’s 1927, and we are modern folk.”

The family is seen preparing for a royal visit. Helps, guests and family members are seen scurrying about the household to help with the decorations.

Actors like Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton also make an appearance.

Some new cast members have also been included for the big screen version of the story. These include Geraldine James, Imelda Staunton, Simon Jones and David Haig among others.

Helmed by Michael Engler, the film will release on September 13 in the UK.