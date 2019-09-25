Downton Abbey producer reveals they have sequel ideas

Downton Abbey producer Gareth Neame says the team has a few ideas for a second film in the series if there is an “appetite”.

The film version of the Emmy-winning British period drama, which released this month, has raked in 31 million dollar debut at the box office.

Neame said if the fans demand a sequel, the cast and crew would not mind revisiting Downton.

“We’ve got some ideas about what we do next if it happened.

“The fans have been used to watching all six seasons of the television show at home in the comfort of their living rooms and for this to work, the fans have to be motivated to get out and buy tickets and go to the theatre. If the fans do that, then the movie will do well, and there will be an appetite amongst all of us to maybe revisit the whole thing,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Creator Julian Fellowes echoed Neame’s thoughts on the matter.

“We just have to see if there’s an appetite for it, if there’s a taste for it, and see where we would want to go with the different stories,” Fellowes said.

Downton Abbey is set to be released in India by Universal Pictures International India on October 18.