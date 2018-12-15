Downton Abbey movie teaser trailer shows off the Crawleys’ castle

Here is a treat for Downton Abbey TV series fans as a teaser for the upcoming movie based on the series has been released. The movie will continue the story of the noble family of the Crawleys and their servants who reside at the Yorkshire Country estate.

The teaser shows the estate being dusted and cleaned up by Crawley family servants and aerial shots of the iconic castle. Sadly, since this is just a teaser, none of the cast members make any appearance.

Watch the Downton Abbey movie teaser trailer here:

It is clear that the Crawleys and their story will look even more lavish on the big screen thanks to a bigger budget. The producers have also said that everything is going to look bigger and better.

Downton Abbey TV series became a phenomenon. It won 15 Emmys and 3 Golden Globe awards over its six-season run. It had a huge star cast led by Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham.

Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt and Maggie Smith also starred. The story will pick up two years after the events of the TV series.

One of the producers, Gareth Neame, told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all.”

Downton Abbey will hit theatres on September 20, 2019.