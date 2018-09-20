Downton Abbey movie to release in September 2019

Downton Abbey is based on the British historical period drama TV series. Downton Abbey is based on the British historical period drama TV series.

Downton Abbey, the film, is set to release on September 13 next year around the world. Universal Pictures International will present the movie internationally, CNN reported. The movie, however, will hit the North American theatres on September 19, 2019.

Based on the British historical period drama TV series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them. The film, officially announced back in July, will be about “the Crawley family’s next chapter,” according to Focus Pictures chairman Peter Kujawski.

Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey and wrote the film’s screenplay, is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, are expected to return.

The shooting officially began last week.

