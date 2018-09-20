Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Downton Abbey movie to release in September 2019

The film Downton Abbey will be based on the British historical period drama TV series. The movie is set to release internationally on September 13 next year and a week later in the North American theatres.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 20, 2018 4:35:23 pm
Downton Abbey film release Downton Abbey is based on the British historical period drama TV series.
Top News

Downton Abbey, the film, is set to release on September 13 next year around the world. Universal Pictures International will present the movie internationally, CNN reported. The movie, however, will hit the North American theatres on September 19, 2019.

Based on the British historical period drama TV series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them. The film, officially announced back in July, will be about “the Crawley family’s next chapter,” according to Focus Pictures chairman Peter Kujawski.

Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey and wrote the film’s screenplay, is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, are expected to return.

The shooting officially began last week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Watch Now
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Buzzing Now
Advertisement