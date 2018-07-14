Downton Abbey movie confirmed

Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the Downton Abbey film. Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the Downton Abbey film.

Three years after going off air, Downton Abbey is coming back as a movie. Focus Features said Friday that it will begin production on a “Downton” film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce the film.

The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year. The primary cast members are all set to return. Over six seasons, Downton Abbey became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. It also won 3 Golden Globes.

The official account of the show tweeted the news. “Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer,” the tweet said.

“When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production,” producer Gareth Neame said in a statement.

“Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen,” he added.

(With AP inputs)

