Downton Abbey film ties up lots of loose ends: Robert James-Collier

Robert James-Collier says the upcoming Downton Abbey film will put an end to all the questions that have lingered around the series for long.

Advertising

The actor, who reprises his role Thomas Barrow from the acclaimed period drama series for its big screen adaptation, said he is happy the movie finally saw the light of day.

“Yeah, but with shows like Sex and the City and The Inbetweeners having successful films, there was precedence there.

“Downton is an established brand now, so for me it was a bit of a no-brainer to do a film. And I’m glad they did. It ties up a lot of loose ends and I think there was a demand for it,” James-Collier told Metro.

Advertising

The trailer of the film dropped romantic hints for his character and the actor said he is pleased to see Thomas go on an “adventure”.

“He’s sort of a film within a film. Mr Carson is brought back to help when the royal family visit the abbey and Thomas sees it as a slight of his abilities so he stands himself down for the duration of their visit and goes off and has an adventure.

“So it was strange because I was back with everyone for parts of it but for big parts I was on my own filming up in Bradford. It was like I was doing a Thomas Barrow special, which I think everyone wants to see!” he said.

Downton Abbey, the film, will be released on September 13 in the UK.